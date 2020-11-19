Yellophant Digital wins digital marketing mandate for Edmingle

Preksha Seth, Co-founder, Yellophant Digital, said, “We are looking forward to taking this up as a challenge and working on it diligently. Edmingle, being a brand with a unique and powerful idea has the scope of achieving its goals in no time. The brand’s motto and vision is clearly an inspiration for us to keep in mind that going forward, the term ‘location’ is no more going to be an issue when it comes to educating people. We are super excited to come up with some insightful ideas for this brand and make it work. The goal is to educate and spread as much awareness as possible about Edmingle and let the educators know about what was missing all this while."