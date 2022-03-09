Yellow wins the Creative and Social Media mandate for Crossword Bookstores

The Mumbai-based agency will work towards building the brand’s presence online with a redefined content and creative approach.
India’s leading bookstore chain, Crossword, has awarded stewardship of its creative direction and digital presence to Yellow, a creative agency based out of Mumbai.
Crossword Bookstores is an iconic name among readers in India and has also been recognized as a pioneer of the retail experience ever since its inception in 1992. The in-store experience at Crossword is enhanced by their unobtrusive and welcoming staff, large sections dedicated to reading material and experiences for children as well as in-store activities that make it an attraction.
Speaking about the future of their alliance with Yellow, Nidhi Gupta, Director of Crossword Bookstores said “Yellow is an agency that impressed us with their innate sense of aesthetics coupled with a strong strategic approach. We can’t wait to see what their bright minds have in store for the future of this brand. We're looking forward to the fresh perspective they're about to bring us.”
As part of their responsibilities, Yellow Advertising will direct the brand’s communication initiatives in the digital space and drive the brand engagement online, increasing in-store footfalls and overall growth through interesting, engaging work.
Shrey Doshi, founder of Yellow, on winning the mandate said, “Crossword as a brand has been synonymous with reading in India. There’s a certain nostalgia about it - for some, it was their first experience of a book chain, for others it’s probably what sparked and even encouraged a love for reading, and for the rest, it’s where they formed bonds with like-minded bookworms. We can’t wait to share a fresh, new perspective on the Crossword story, while keeping its legacy intact.”