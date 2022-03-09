Yellow wins the Creative and Social Media mandate for Crossword Bookstores

Shrey Doshi, founder of Yellow, on winning the mandate said, “Crossword as a brand has been synonymous with reading in India. There’s a certain nostalgia about it - for some, it was their first experience of a book chain, for others it’s probably what sparked and even encouraged a love for reading, and for the rest, it’s where they formed bonds with like-minded bookworms. We can’t wait to share a fresh, new perspective on the Crossword story, while keeping its legacy intact.”