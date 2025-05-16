YouTube to use AI to show ads at the ‘Peak Points’ of its videos soon

May has been an exciting month for advertisers and marketers, with Upfront 2025 and Brandcast 2025 held consecutively in New York City. Upfront showcases annual lineups and ad innovations from major TV and streaming networks, while Brandcast is YouTube’s dedicated equivalent.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, YouTube made waves at both events with significant announcements, spotlighting its latest ad technology: Peak Points.

Peak Points is an AI advertising tool that will employ Google’s Gemini to study user viewing data like frames and transcripts from YouTube’s vast content library. The tool pinpoints moments of peak viewer engagement, offering advertisers prime ad placement windows. This technology aims to enhance ad performance, boosting impressions, clicks, and revenue for stakeholders.

Alongside Peak Points, YouTube introduced three additional ad innovations:

1. Cultural Moments Sponsorship: A suite of advertising solutions enabling brands to align with culturally significant events, such as golf tournaments and award shows.

2. Masthead on CTV: An edge-to-edge ad canvas on YouTube’s connected TV homepage, transforming the masthead into a full-screen experience.

3. Shoppable CTV: A feature allowing viewers to browse and purchase products featured in ads directly on connected TVs.

The streaming giant also announced free live streaming of the National Football League’s Friday-night game in Brazil, delighting football fans.

YouTube's AI-powered Peak Points equips advertisers, marketers, media buyers and agencies with advanced tools to drive impactful campaigns in the ever-evolving video landscape. Other innovations like Cultural Moments Sponsorship, Shoppable CTV, etc also have the potential to add value for the stakeholders.