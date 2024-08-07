YouTube's Connected TV views quadruple in India, CEO announces at Brandcast

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
At YouTube's Brandcast India event, CEO Neal Mohan delivered a rousing address, highlighting the platform's growth in the country. Most notably, Mohan revealed that YouTube's Connected TV (CTV) views in India have quadrupled over the past three years, underscoring the platform's increasing prominence in Indian households.
YouTube Brandcast is an annual event where the company showcases its offerings to advertisers and marketers, presenting new opportunities and celebrating the platform's achievements. This year's event in India proved to be particularly significant, with Mohan sharing several impressive milestones.
In addition to the CTV growth, Mohan announced that YouTube Shorts, the platform's short-form video feature, has crossed the trillion-view mark in India. This achievement is particularly noteworthy as Shorts was first launched in India before being rolled out globally.
Mohan's address painted a vivid picture of YouTube's impact on Indian content creation and consumption. He highlighted that more than 11,000 Indian channels now boast over a million subscribers, representing a 50% year-on-year increase. The CEO also emphasised YouTube's role in showcasing Indian culture to a global audience, citing examples of creators who have found international success through the platform.
Following Mohan's speech, Shekar Khosla, VP of Marketing at Google, took the stage to introduce new ad formats specifically designed for YouTube's CTV and Shorts offerings, further emphasising the company's commitment to these rapidly growing areas.
These new formats include Pause Ads and QR Codes for CTV, and Interactive Stickers and Interactive Gestures for Shorts.
The event featured appearances by popular influencers, including Tanmay Bhatt, Shreemani Tripathi, and Slayy Point. Each of these content creators shared their experiences with the platform, offering insights into their journeys on YouTube.
The Brandcast event also saw participation from prominent brand marketers, who shared their YouTube success stories. Among them were Chandan Mukherjee, Director and Executive Vice President of Strategy, Marketing and Communication at Nestle India; Anna Ohlin, Country Marketing Manager at Ikea India; Vikrant Mudaliar, CMO of Dream11; and Girish Kalra, CMO of Tata AIA Life Insurance.