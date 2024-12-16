Zakir Hussain’s role in transforming "Ah! Taj" to "Wah! Taj

As the world bids adieu to tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain, one of the country’s greatest classical musicians, we look at his journey that extended beyond the confines of the elite classical music connoisseurs' living rooms and entered the hearts of millions sub-consciously.

For many Indians, the first introduction to the greatness of Hussain was not the tabla itself but a TVC from the 80s that has stood the test of time.

According to KV Sridhar’s ‘30 Second Thrillers,’ HUL’s Brooke Bond was considered to be an elite brand back in the day. Actors Zeenat Aman and Malavika Tiwari appeared in Taj Mahal tea ads to position the tea as an aspirational product.

However, by the 80s, Brooke Bond was looking to serve the masses while maintaining an elite aura around itself. HTA (Hindustan Thompson Associates) was handed this task.

This was also the time when classical music was mostly thought to be consumed by the elite classes in the absence of social media and cultural accessibility to art, as seen today. Zakir Hussain, being the face of Indian classical music, popped up as the perfect choice, says the advertising veteran CS Chakravarty (Chax) in the book.

“Back then, people in general didn’t know how Zakir Hussain looked, given his name was celebrated on the radio. This was the 1980s when televisions were still not popular,” he says.

According to Chax, the maestro composed a rhythm in just a few minutes after the team briefed him about the campaign. However, it wasn’t that simple. Hussain initially refused to play to reflect Chax’s vision of ending the rhythm on a ‘Dhm Dhmm’ to rhyme with Wah!Taj.

The maestro believed that it was the wrong tune, and he could not get himself to play something that is technically wrong. However, by adding just one more second to the playtime of the commercial, the maestro was able to compose a brilliant rhythm that suited the ad perfectly.

The Taj Mahal served as the backdrop for the ad's shooting.

The TVC showed Hussain immersed in his tabla riyaaz against the Taj Mahal, only to later sip on the tea as a voiceover praises his craft and says, "Wah ustad, wah!" to which the maestro responds, "Arre Huzoor, Wah Taj Boliye!"

Hussain's curly hair, enduring smile, and dedication to the craft captured the hearts of millions in no time. Even today, if you say, “Wah Ustad! Wah!” chances are that the next person will respond with “Arre Huzoor, Wah Taj Boliye!”

The campaign became a cultural phenomenon and remains etched in people's memories after all these years. HUL later released several adaptations of the 'Wah Taj' campaign, featuring personalities like Aditya Kalyanpur and Alisha Chinai, among others.

The son of legendary tabla master Ustad Alla Rakha, Hussain won some of the biggest national and international accolades. He received the Padma Shri in 1988, the Padma Bhushan in 2002, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2023.

As a four-time Grammy winner, he collaborated with numerous international musicians, including Yo-Yo Ma, Charles Lloyd, Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer, Mickey Hart, and George Harrison, and he holds the credit for introducing the West to the magic of Indian classical music.

Zakir Hussain, 73, passed away in a US hospital due to heart issues.

