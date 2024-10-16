Zakir Khan and Biswa Kalyan Rath join WhatsApp's anti-scam campaign

The festive season is well under way, and with it comes a surge in online shoppers as well as scammers. In response, WhatsApp has unveiled its 'GoodMornings' campaign, which features well-known stand-up comedians including Gurleen Pannu, Aakash Gupta, Biswa Kalyan Rath, and Zakir Khan, who use humour to make the issue of online scams relatable, with each comedian bringing their unique comedic style to the message.

Meta recently commissioned a study through the consumer insights platform GWI, revealing this year’s shopping trends. The findings indicate that over half of festive shoppers intend to increase their spending through e-commerce platforms.

The study also highlights that 80% of festive shoppers discover deals and products on Meta, underscoring its role as a shopping companion. However, with the convenience of online shopping comes the threat of scams, which have been growing at an alarming rate.

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) reported that in May 2024, an average of 7,000 cybercrime complaints were recorded daily. This represents a significant surge of 113.7% compared to the period from 2021 to 2023 and a 60.9% increase from 2022 to 2023, according to a report in the Economic Times.

In collaboration with content production house Only Much Louder, WhatsApp’s ‘GoodMornings’ social series campaign taps into the daily ritual of exchanging cheerful “Good Morning” messages. Each comedian brings their unique style to the series, addressing the importance of privacy in our digital interactions. Zakir Khan playfully teaches his father how to block scammers while delivering a light-hearted jab at the single life. Biswa Kalyan Rath tackles spam callers, reminding us not to let them "wilt our budding happiness."

Gurleen Pannu guides her mother on securing chats with WhatsApp’s two-step verification, while Aakash Gupta, in his signature interactive style, underscores the value of buying from Meta Verified vendors—all while brewing his first cup of Colombian coffee.

While the campaign’s light-hearted tone and focus on humour may resonate with younger audiences, an important question arises: Is this approach effectively reaching those most vulnerable to scams?

Older generations, who are often the target of these scams, may not relate as easily to stand-up comedians. Would the campaign be more effective if a Bollywood star or cricket player were involved to drive home the message with greater authority and trust?

In tandem with WhatsApp’s comedic take on online safety, Meta has rolled out its own safety campaign, Scams se Bacho (Save yourself from scams), fronted by Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana. Launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), the campaign aims to educate users about scam prevention across Meta platforms.

In the film, Khurrana portrays a vigilant wedding guest who uses quick wit to save fellow guests from falling victim to scams, further reinforcing Meta’s commitment to user safety on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Adding to the growing concerns about online security, Amazon India also launched its #AapkeHittMeJaari campaign during the Great Indian Festival sale. This initiative empowers customers with tools and tips to identify and prevent common scams, such as phishing, OTP fraud, and lottery schemes. Through engaging videos, the campaign highlights the importance of scrutinising URLs, safeguarding OTPs, and avoiding impersonators.

This is not WhatsApp’s first foray into online safety campaigns. Earlier this year, the platform launched a privacy campaign emphasising secure communication and multiple layers of protection for its users. As more businesses join WhatsApp, these privacy measures ensure users maintain control over their interactions.