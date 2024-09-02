ZEE5’s latest AVOD campaign asks viewers "ZEE5 TV Dekha Kya?"

The TVC humorously addresses a scenario of missing out on TV shows due to the constraints of traditional broadcasting schedules. The promos feature a disgruntled wife and mother, who missed her TV show, and is introduced to the concept of watching ZEE5 on a connected TV by her child. The child explains how ZEE5 allows users to move beyond the limitations of scheduled TV programming, offering a wide array of content that can be accessed anytime, anywhere.