Zepto and Bumrah bowl Indians over with their lightning-fast deliveries

This campaign marks the first time that Indian audience will experience high-intensity SFX.
Starting with a new brand campaign, Zepto, one of India's first-of-its-kind unicorns, lands its latest collaboration with Jasprit Bumrah, as the face of the brand. Conceptualised by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, the campaign, named ‘Groceries delivered at Bumrah speed', is an epitomy of speed, rigor, consistency and precision.
Jasprit Bumrah, who is exclusively managed by RISE Worldwide, shares, "Zepto shares my passion for precision in every delivery, just as I strive for accuracy on the cricket field. It's an ideal synergy, and I'm genuinely excited to be a part of this journey."
This campaign marks the first time that the Indian audiences will experience high-intensity SFX that rival the big screens of the cinema. In the words of Zepto's chief growth officer, Viral Jhaveri, "Our partnership with Jasprit underscores our commitment to pushing boundaries, achieving perfection, and delivering with speed, consistency and precision, much like Bumrah on the cricket field.”
"Zepto and Bumrah is a marriage made in marketing heaven. On the face of it, having India's fastest bowler endorse a quick commerce brand seems obvious. So it was important the campaign used him in a way that was less than obvious. This film and the two to follow deliver on that, using Bumrah in a fresh, surprising, uniquely Zepto way," said Kartik Smetacek, joint national creative director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi.
The Bumrah campaign will anchor on Disney+ Hotstar, along with various other OTT platforms, Zepto's app, social media channels and digital platforms. Outdoor advertising will grace the streets of all major cities where Zepto operates.