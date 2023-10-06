Zepto and Bumrah bowl Indians over with their lightning-fast deliveries

"Zepto and Bumrah is a marriage made in marketing heaven. On the face of it, having India's fastest bowler endorse a quick commerce brand seems obvious. So it was important the campaign used him in a way that was less than obvious. This film and the two to follow deliver on that, using Bumrah in a fresh, surprising, uniquely Zepto way," said Kartik Smetacek, joint national creative director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi.