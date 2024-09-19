Zepto crashes the festive sale party with cheeky bank heist ad

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The brand has announced a sale of its own that will run from September 22 to 29.
Zepto has burst onto the festive sale scene with a bang—quite literally. The brand has unveiled a new advert that's as audacious as their 10-minute delivery promise, featuring a bank heist scenario.
As e-commerce giants gear up for their annual festive bonanzas, Zepto has decided to throw its hat into the ring with its "Fastest Sale Ever." Running from 22nd to 29th September, the sale promises to drop "hot new deals every 10 minutes". It's a bold move for a quick commerce player, traditionally more focused on getting you your midnight snacks than participating in the cut-throat world of festive sales.
The advertisement, reminiscent of a heist film trailer, depicts a bank robbery in progress. But while most sensible folk are face-down on the floor, one intrepid shopper is busy tapping away on his phone, seemingly oblivious to the assault rifle pointed at his head.
He's not arranging a last-minute transfer of funds or sending a desperate SOS—no, our hero is calmly browsing Zepto's sale offerings. Only when he's bagged all the bargains does he finally put down his phone, much to the bemusement of the armed robbers. In a final cheeky twist, one of the criminals asks if Zepto has a deal on note-counting machines. One can only hope they deliver to undisclosed locations.
This brazen entry into the festive sale arena comes at a time when e-commerce behemoths are flexing their marketing muscles. Flipkart is revving up for its Big Billion Days sale, while Amazon is set to launch its Great Indian Festival—two eagerly anticipated events in the Indian shopper's calendar. These sales have become as much a part of the festive season as fairy lights and family arguments.
But Zepto's move is particularly intriguing given the quick commerce landscape. While its competitors like Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart are busy touting their lightning-fast deliveries, Zepto seems to be taking a different tack. It's not abandoning its core proposition of 10-minute deliveries, but rather expanding its horizons to compete in the broader e-commerce space.
Just days ago, the platform partnered with Noise to promote the brand's wearables, showcasing its ability to deliver these gadgets at breakneck speed. A couple of weeks ago, the platform even announced its partnership with sporting goods brand Decathlon, demonstrating that Zepto can play in both the quick commerce and broader e-commerce sandboxes.