Zigly promises #NoCompromise on pet grooming, releases digital film to inspire quality ‘ME Time’ for pets

The digital film starts with a snapshot of a lady at a salon, meeting her grooming needs and firmly stating that ‘when it comes to my ME Time, No Compromise. The film further draws equal importance towards quality pet grooming as the lady in the film strongly states that ‘when it comes to the pampering time of my pet with Zigly, No Compromise. The film intends to demonstrate how people prioritize 'Me Time' and appreciate its value in maintaining good health, hygiene, and appearance. In this regard, individuals seek the best for themselves and do not accept anything less. On the same note, pet parents should not skip grooming and spa time for their pets to ensure good health and hygiene.