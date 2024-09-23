Zlade doesn’t beat around the ‘bush’ about intimate grooming

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
With cheeky ads and tailored tech, this Indian grooming brand is boldly going where no trimmer has gone before.
The Indian grooming brand Zlade is taking a machete to the bushes of conventional marketing. With its latest ad campaign, this plucky company, founded in 2015, is making its way through the crowded trimmer market by addressing a rather delicate issue: how to trim one's nether regions without turning into a DIY vasectomy patient.
Zlade's new advert, cheekily titled 'below the belt talk', features something you don't see every day—intimate body parts engaged in casual conversation. These chatty appendages are seen in various scenarios, from public transport to the office, all bantering about the need for a good trim.
Nikhil Narayanan, the mind behind Zlade's creative strategy, reveals the unexpectedly mundane origin of this eyebrow-raising concept. "The idea actually came up quite casually," he says. "We were just sitting around when someone jokingly said, 'What if balls could talk?' That sparked the concept."
But turning talking groins into a palatable ad campaign is no small feat. Narayanan and his team recognised that humour was the key to broaching such a sensitive topic. "We had to find a way to convey it effectively, and humour really helps in softening sensitive communication," he explains. "It allows us to approach topics that might otherwise make people uncomfortable."
This approach isn't just about getting a cheap laugh. It's a calculated strategy that borrows from the playbook of stand-up comedians, who often use humour to tackle touchy subjects. By wrapping its message in a layer of wit, Zlade manages to make the topic of intimate grooming more digestible for the masses.
In a market saturated with grooming products, Zlade isn't just another pretty face. The brand has identified a specific pain point — quite literally — in the world of personal grooming: the tendency of regular trimmers to nick and cut sensitive areas.
"Our primary differentiation lies in the blades we use," Narayanan proudly states. "We specifically designed them for sensitive areas like the groin. Many competitors don't offer products tailored to such sensitive skin. That's how we stand apart."
This focus on solving a particular consumer need has allowed Zlade to position itself as a premium brand in the grooming space, pricing itself slightly higher than the competition. The prices for the brand's trimmers start from Rs 1100 and can go upwards of Rs 3000. In contrast, there are plenty of brands offering trimmers at the price point between Rs 500 and Rs 1000. Despite this, Zlade has found success by delivering on its promise of a safer, more comfortable trimming experience, as per Narayanan.
"We do price ourselves slightly higher than most competitors because we believe our product is better," Narayanan explains. "We focus on delivering a premium experience, and consumers recognise that quality."
Narayanan also points out that the brand is aimed at men aged 18 to 40. It's a demographic that appears to value both quality and innovation in their grooming routines, and they're willing to pay a bit extra for the additional features and technology offered by the brand.
Digital-first and influencer-wary: Zlade's marketing approach
As a brand born in the digital age, one might expect Zlade to be all-in on influencer marketing. However, the company has taken a more cautious approach to this trend. "We've thought about influencers, but the term 'influencer' has lost some of its value," Narayanan admits. "Everyone you meet these days seems to be an influencer, which crowds the market."
Instead, Zlade focusses on creating content that stands out regardless of the platform. "We believe that good content will always shine through, whether it's on social media or billboards," Narayanan says. "We aim to create content that entertains and captures mind space without being intrusive."
This strategy also extends to the brand’s use of celebrities. For the past few years, Zlade has been anything but shy about getting its message across. The brand has been on an advertising blitz, with a particular focus on addressing the elephant—or rather, the cactus—in the room (a common depiction in the brand’s advertisements). Its campaigns have featured popular actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman, tackling the prickly subject of manscaping with refreshing directness.
However, the brand is selective about when and how it deploys Soman in campaigns. "When you have a contract with a celebrity, they're not available for every campaign," Narayanan explains. "We typically spend around two days a year with Milind. So, we have to use that time wisely and reserve it for the larger campaigns."
In fact, the celebrity will appear in the brand's upcoming festive season campaign.
Looking to the future, Zlade is focusing on expansion and partnerships with a focus on “diversification in slow and steady fashion after we own our current niche”. The brand has found success with quick commerce platforms like Blinkit, tapping into the growing consumer demand for instant purchases. "As consumers become more accustomed to instant gratification, we want to be there, fulfilling that need. We’ll soon also be available on Zepto and Flipkart Minutes" Narayanan says.