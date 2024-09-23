Zlade doesn’t beat around the ‘bush’ about intimate grooming

This focus on solving a particular consumer need has allowed Zlade to position itself as a premium brand in the grooming space, pricing itself slightly higher than the competition. The prices for the brand's trimmers start from Rs 1100 and can go upwards of Rs 3000. In contrast, there are plenty of brands offering trimmers at the price point between Rs 500 and Rs 1000. Despite this, Zlade has found success by delivering on its promise of a safer, more comfortable trimming experience, as per Narayanan.