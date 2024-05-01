Zomato gets influencer Sharan Hegde to share a secret investment advice

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The brand has collaborated with the popular content creator for its ‘Pay-Day Party’ campaign.
Food aggregator platform Zomato has unveiled a couple of new ads featuring Sharan Hegde, a popular content creator and influencer, for its Pay-Day Party campaign. Hegde, whose content revolves around personal finance, is seen spilling his top investment secrets in the ad films.
The first spot, titled Top 1% mindset, depicts Hegde in a podcast setting, discussing finance secrets that the ‘1%’ isn’t telling common folks. 1% is a popular reference to the richest and most powerful people in the world.
The secret, as per the ad, is that the most affluent people of the world don’t spend their salaries just on mutual funds, SIPs, or PFs. “They invest in friends,” says Hegde, encouraging his apparent co-host to spend on his friends. The ad film then goes on to plug the Pay-Day Party offers on the platform.
Hegde, who is popular by his handle name @financewithsharan, boasts a rich following of roughly 2.8 million subscribers on YouTube, and 2.5 million followers on Instagram. A quick look at his content reveals that the content creator also has his own members-only platform called The 1% Club, which provides educational resources (including his masterclass by the same name) and opportunities to its members.
So, the plug in the zomato ad might also work in favour of Hegde’s club.
The second ad from the brand sees Hegde address an audience from a stage, where he unveils his portfolio. Away from investments, bar charts, growth progressions, and all that goes into a successful business presentation, Hegde reveals that he pampers himself on the first day of the month.
He says, “When you get your first salary, don’t just invest in PF and FDs…Pamper yourself!”
This isn’t the first time Zomato has partnered with an influencer. Last year, the brand roped in popular comedian and content creator Samay Raina, alongside actress Sahiba Bali for a 15-minute video where the two tried and tested popular food hacks found on the internet.
The brand had also partnered with popular YouTuber Mumbiker Nikhil around same time, where the moto vlogger explored his favourite food in Juhu.
The new ads have come just in time since this is going to be the week when the majority of salaried Indians will receive their pay-checks. And if the films, and Hegde’s advocacy are anything to go by, people might want to invest in their friends. Or themselves.