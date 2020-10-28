Zomato mailers invite users to order again...

The mailers have a tone of longing, attempting to make an emotional connect with readers, urging them to order again.
Since the coronavirus pandemic hit, Zomato has been using mailers to stay in touch with their patrons. Those who order food are receiving mailers about their favourite foods, and offers urging patrons not to cook and 'take a break from the kitchen'
All the mailers include a note that mentions that the World Health Organisation has deemed it safe to order food from restaurants. While in-restaurant dining is still seen as a risky affair, food delivery and takeaway options are touted as the safe alternative.
There are still a fair share of people who choose to remain cautious and have not ordered food from outside in a long time. To those patrons, Zomato mailer campaigns take the tone of a long-lost lover inviting an ex-flame home.
One mailer asked a user for 'help' - which many businesses have been doing since India unlocked. A steady stream of customers are crucial for businesses to stay afloat and Zomato is no exception. All the mailers so far have been notifying users of offers they can avail on ordering in.