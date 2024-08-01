Zomato spends Rs 396 crore in advertising in Q1FY25, records a surge of 26.11% YoY

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Food delivery platform Zomato announces its earnings for the April-June quarter of the financial year 2024-25. The consolidated net profit of Deepinder Goyal-led company stood at Rs 253 crore in Q1 FY25, increasing from Rs 2 crore in the year-ago period.
Zomato’s revenue from operations in the first quarter of FY25 stood at Rs 4,206 crore, while it was Rs 2,416 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The company spent Rs 396 crore on advertisements and sales promotions, marking 26.11% Year-on-Year growth as it spent Rs 314 crore for the same period last year.
Additionally, the ad spends for this quarter reflect a Quarter-on-Quarter increase of 1.79% as it spent Rs 389 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) for the quarter stood at Rs 177 crore. The company's B2C segments—food delivery, quick commerce, and going-out—saw a robust GOV (Gross Order Value) growth of 53% year-on-year (14% quarter-on-quarter), reaching Rs 15,455 crore. Specifically, food delivery GOV increased by 27% YoY (10% QoQ), quick commerce surged by 130% YoY (22% QoQ), and going-out GOV rose by 106% YoY (19% QoQ), according to the company's official statement.