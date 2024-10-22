Zomato spends Rs 421 crore on ads in Q2FY25, marks 18.59% YoY growth

Zomato, led by Deepinder Goyal, announced its earnings for Q2FY25, reporting significant growth in its B2C business. The food delivery platform achieved a 55% year-on-year (YoY) increase in Gross Order Value (GOV), amounting to Rs 17,670 crore, supported by a strong performance in its food delivery, quick commerce, and going-out segments. Quick commerce recorded the highest growth at 122% YoY, followed by food delivery at 21% and going-out at 171%.

The company’s consolidated adjusted revenue increased by 58% YoY, reaching Rs 5,127 crore. This growth was in line with GOV expansion across its businesses.

Zomato reported a 6.31% rise in its ad spends for the quarter ending September, with spending reaching Rs 421 crores, compared to Rs 396 crores in the previous quarter. When compared to the same quarter last year, the company spent Rs 355 crores, the increase stands at 18.59%.

Zomato’s consolidated adjusted EBITDA saw a substantial increase of Rs 289 crore, reaching Rs 330 crore in Q2FY25. Despite steady margins in its food delivery business, the company’s investments in expanding infrastructure, including adding 152 new stores and 7 warehouses, affected margins in the short term.

Zomato’s quick commerce arm, Blinkit, also showed strong growth, with GOV per day per store rising to Rs 7 lakh in new stores, contributing to the company’s positive outlook.