Zoomed-in toothbrush masquerades as flower in Colgate’s new spot

At first glance, it appeared to be Indianis Dentris, a newly discovered species of flower that visitors at Mumbai’s iconic Botanical Garden and Zoo were able to admire, thanks to stunning macro photography. Look again, and it was not a flower but a zoomed-in image of an overused toothbrush.

What’s with the deception? It was Colgate’s idea to force people to confront a serious and terrible oral health habit – nearly 1 in 2 Indians use their toothbrushes well past their expiration date, increasing the risk of cavities, gum damage, and other oral health issues, says the brand.

“The realisation that millions of people were unknowingly risking their health with old toothbrushes wasn’t just a message; it became a thought-provoker that stayed with our audiences,” says Gunjit Jain, executive vice president, Marketing at Colgate-Palmolive (India).

“We wanted to engineer discovery,” explained Mathana. “Instead of preaching, we designed an experience that made people confront their own habits,” he adds.

The team at WPP@CP was behind this campaign. “We were glad to see social media explode with reactions – shock, awe, self-reflection,” said Juneston Mathana, its executive creative director.

Focusing on oral health rather than selling itself is not new for Colgate in India. The Sweet Truth showed family members brushing their teeth with sweets and desserts to highlight how Indians end their nights with a sweet treat but don’t brush their teeth.

"Colgate, as a longstanding market leader, possesses the liberty to communicate its message in a tone of its choosing. What appears humorous could also be provocative. The storytelling element is pivotal, rendering our campaigns both memorable and distinctive,” Mathana told afaqs! in 2024.

In November last year, the brand launched an AI dental health checker on WhatsApp. “We’re unlocking this by placing a free, WhatsApp-based, AI-enabled dental screening tool in the hands of millions of Indians. It generates a personalised dental report and offers a postcode-mapped, free dentist consultation,” wrote Gunjit Jain on LinkedIn.