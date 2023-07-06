Zouk announces Sara Ali Khan as Brand Ambassador

Zouk's store launch was indeed a grand affair, dedicated to the talented artisans and loyal customers who have been an integral part of the brand's journey. In sync with this exciting news, Zouk is also thrilled to announce the release of a captivating brand film that beautifully captures the essence of Sara Ali Khan's life, richly intertwined with Indian heritage and legacy. The brand film serves as a powerful narrative of Sara's personal journey, highlighting her profound connection with Zouk and how the brand resonates with her own values and aspirations. Through the film, Sara Ali Khan herself eloquently speaks about her association with Zouk, expressing her admiration for the brand's commitment to celebrating Indian culture and craftsmanship. The film invites viewers to embark on a captivating exploration of the vibrant world of Zouk and its embodiment of the timeless beauty and grace of Indian heritage.