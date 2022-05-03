Zupee bets on the magic of classic games

While aiming to promote skill-based gaming in India, releases two ads made by Leo Burnett.
People say “nothing can beat a classic”, and Zupee will agree. An online gaming start-up, it aims to separate itself from all the fantasy gaming apps through its portfolio of ‘classic indi games’ and promote the concept of skill-based gaming in India.
Dilsher Singh, founder, and CEO, Zupee said, “The gaming portfolio of Zupee is targeted at revitalising Indic, casual, and board gaming culture and aims at promoting a culture of skill-based gaming. The campaign is a powerful investment behind the brand Zupee and it aims at bringing joy to peoples’ lives through purposeful games that can simplify, engage, and entertain. We innovate to ensure our games provide an intersection between skill and entertainment, enabling our users to earn while they play.”
“Zupee’s USP lies in transforming the casual & board games we have all played. Our TVC draws upon that connect to promote skill-based gaming in the country. and also pushing the thought that gaming is inclusive. Our brand promise is to provide sparks of joy in an increasingly high-stress environment that we all live in. This campaign showcases the very same promise of people coming together and celebrating the brand promise”, Gaurav Mehta, CMO, Zupee, added.
