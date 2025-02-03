Breaking barriers in insurance: Why Aviva Signature 3D Term Plan - Platinum is a game-changer

Securing your family’s future against unforeseen challenges is one of the greatest acts of care you can offer. Enter Aviva Signature 3D Term Plan - Platinum — a revolutionary insurance solution that redefines protection by combining innovation, flexibility, and comprehensive coverage. Learn how this plan will redefine protection and become the ideal shield for your loved ones.

Credit Protect and Life Protect

One of the standout features of the Aviva Signature 3D Term Plan - Platinum is the Credit Protect option. This plan is designed to ease financial burdens by helping your family manage loan repayments if life takes an unexpected turn. Unlike traditional plans, this option ensures your loved ones aren’t saddled with debt.

Here’s how it works:

The death benefit lowers annually based on a set plan, using an 11% interest rate to determine the benefits, no matter the loan repayment.should the insured pass away during the policy term, the payout for that year, as per the schedule, is made to cover the outstanding loan.

If the insured survives the term, no payout is made.

The Life Protect option, on the other hand, offers a steady and uniform life insurance coverage throughout the policy term. This ensures your family’s financial stability in the event of unforeseen circumstances. In this plan:

The entire Base Sum Assured is paid if the insured passes away during the policy term, offering a dependable safety net.

If the insured outlives the policy term, no benefits are paid, making it a pure risk protection plan.

Additionally, you can enhance your coverage with optional riders like:

Accidental Casualty Rider

Critical Illness Rider

Cancer Cardio Rider

These riders make it easy to tailor the plan to your unique needs, ensuring a well-rounded layer of protection.

What Sets Aviva Signature 3D Term Plan - Platinum Apart?

In a world of insurance options, why does this plan stand out? Here are its key highlights:

Personalised Financial Security The plan allows you to choose between a flat sum assured (constant coverage) or a reducing sum assured (declining coverage aligned with loan repayment). This ensures your policy aligns perfectly with your financial goals and obligations. Special Premium Rates Women and non-tobacco users are rewarded with lower premium rates. This not only incentivises healthy living but also ensures affordability for specific demographics. Flexible Payment Options The plan offers convenience with multiple premium payment modes: Single, Yearly, Half-Yearly, Quarterly, or Monthly. This adaptability ensures it’s easy to fit the policy into any budget. Extended Coverage Aviva Signature 3D Term Plan - Platinum provides life coverage up to the age of 80, offering peace of mind and long-term security during your golden years. Preventive Wellness Package The inclusion of wellness benefits encourages policyholders to stay proactive about their health, ensuring a healthier, happier life. Free Look Period Customers are given a generous 30-day free look period to review the policy’s terms and conditions. If unsatisfied, the policy can be returned for a refund, minus necessary deductions. Protection Under the MWP Act Aviva offers the option to buy the policy under the Married Women’s Property (MWP) Act, ensuring that the policy proceeds are protected from any wrongful claims and go directly to the intended beneficiaries.

Simplifying Insurance for Every Stage of Life

The Aviva Signature 3D Term Plan - Platinum is designed to meet your needs at different stages of life. Whether you're a young professional buying your first home, a parent planning for your child's future, or someone approaching retirement seeking financial security, this plan has you covered. It adapts to your changing priorities, giving you the peace of mind you deserve.

The plan offers two flexible options to choose from: Life Protect and Credit Protect. With this plan, you get a solution that grows with you, offering financial protection tailored to your life goals. It’s a simple and reliable way to secure your future and protect what matters most.

Take the Next Step Toward Securing Tomorrow

Aviva India, a trusted name since 1696, partners with Dabur Invest Corp and Aviva International Holdings to offer innovative, reliable insurance solutions that blend global expertise with local insight.

With the Aviva Signature 3D Term Plan - Platinum, protect your health, preserve your legacy, and protect your family’s future with a solution that’s truly a game-changer.

Ready to take control of tomorrow? Explore the Aviva Signature 3D Term Plan - Platinum today and give your loved ones the gift of peace of mind.

