JustWravel crowned the best adventure tour operator by Economic Times

JustWravel, an Indian travel community recently won the Economic Times Travel and Tourism Award for Best Adventure Tour Operator.

Flashback to November 9, 2016, the company took its first steps into redefining travel. Fast-forward eight years, and here it is, leading the adventure travel game with a killer combo of trust, safety, and community vibes.

On November 27, 2024, the phone rang for CEO Rohan Verma, delivering the news that JustWravel would be walking away with one of the biggest awards in the travel world - Best Adventure Tour Operator Award from Economic Times.

JustWravel is not about booking tickets or ticking destinations off a list but a family of over 70,000 Wravelers who believe that every trip should be about making memories, not just itineraries. Its WravelerForLife community is where friendships are born, bonds are strengthened, and adventures become legendary.

“I’ve always said, we don’t just organise trips. We create memories through our community,” says Verma. “Winning this award is a huge milestone, but trust me, we are just getting started.”

Safety, thrills, and everything in between

Adventure travel is a risky business, but not when JustWravel is on the job. Think certified trip leaders trained in Wilderness First Aid, 24/7 assistance, and even free travel insurance up to 4 lakhs.

Nishant Sharma, marketing head, sums it up: “We didn’t just win this award; we earned it—with innovative programs, relentless focus on safety, and a whole lot of Wravelers who believe in what we do.”

The company has got something for everyone—solo travellers, corporate teams, and even all-girl groups breaking barriers and conquering trails. Inclusivity isn’t just a buzzword for the team; it’s their foundation.

Co-founder Shubhangi Pandey says: “Travel should empower everyone, and we’ve built JustWravel to be that safe space for explorers.”