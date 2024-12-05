Asian Paints' new season of 'Where The Heart Is' features Ananya Panday

Asian Paints returns with a new season of Where The Heart Is, kicking off with Bollywood star Ananya Panday’s Mumbai home. The episode offers a glimpse into her serene, minimalist apartment, featuring neutral tones, custom furniture, and subtle elegance that reflects her personal style.

For the first time, viewers also see the dynamic between Ananya and her parents as the show contrasts her calm apartment with their lively family home. While her apartment reflects her journey of self-discovery with soothing palettes and understated décor, her parents’ home highlights the vibrant chaos of her childhood with bold design choices and colorful touches.

Ananya shares her process of designing her home, emphasising the importance of family and belonging. Her apartment, located in the same building where her father has lived since 1971, is full of personal details, including a wallpaper with handwritten excerpts and a cozy corner for her dog, Riot.

"The idea of home, for me, is a sense of belonging, about feeling like myself. But above all, it always means ‘family,’” says Ananya. Reflecting on her childhood, she fondly recalls her father’s home videos, which sparked her love for being in front of the camera. “That was my first interaction with seeing myself on screen, and I instantly fell in love with it,” she reveals.

Her sunlit balcony is one of her favorite spots, while her curated bookshelf and functional kitchen showcase her love for reading and baking. Ananya’s parents’ home, in contrast, features modern French aesthetics, monochrome flooring, and a colorful velvet sofa, reflecting their lively personality.

Chunky fondly remarks, "The one constant about the house …the energy is so happy in this place. There is some kind of divine intervention in this house.”

Bhavana humorously recalls the chaos of hosting parties at home. “I remember one party where there was cake all over the house, on my couches and their faces. She has destroyed my house a couple of times,” she says with a laugh, referring to Ananya and pointing out the chocolate stains on the couches that refuse to come out.

The episode balances the duality of Ananya’s tranquil sanctuary and the energy of her family home, providing viewers with a heartfelt look at her life and décor inspiration.