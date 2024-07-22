Naukri.com and Disney+ Hotstar launch 'Hardly Working by Naukri' standup series

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The five-episode long standup series will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar July 19 onwards.
Naukri.com has teamed up with Disney+ Hotstar to launch a new standup series titled Hardly Working by Naukri, set to premiere exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from 19th July. This five-episode series offers a humorous take on corporate life, featuring some of India’s top comedians.
The series boasts performances by Prashasti Singh, Anirban Dasgupta, Shreeja Chaturvedi, Nishant Suri, and Kumar Varun. Each comedian brings a unique style to the show, drawing from their own experiences in the corporate world to deliver authentic and relatable humour.
Hardly Working by Naukri explores common workplace scenarios, from quirky colleagues to awkward meetings and office politics, resonating with anyone familiar with office culture. This initiative aligns with Naukri.com’s strategy to engage with Gen Z professionals and address various aspects of their careers. Previously, Naukri.com launched 'Workwise with Naukri', a series offering valuable career insights and advice. With this new show, Naukri.com ventures into content that highlights the lighter side of professional life.
Produced by Disney+ Hotstar CreativeWorks, the branded content division of Disney+ Hotstar, Hardly Working by Naukri is part of the platform's effort to blend content with advertising, helping brands forge deeper connections with audiences through storytelling.
Shail Gaurav, EVP & Head of Marketing at Naukri.com, stated, “At Naukri, we understand the nuances of professional life and believe we are allies to Indian professionals, helping them navigate their career journeys. Hardly Working by Naukri is our attempt to inject a refreshing dose of humor into the conversation about work life while reinforcing our position as the leading career platform in the country.”
Dhruv Dhawan, head of ads at Disney+ Hotstar, added, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Naukri for 'Hardly Working by Naukri'. This series brings humor and relatability to the everyday office experience, showcasing the lighter side of professional life. It also allows Naukri to leverage the power of storytelling to connect with their audiences in the most entertaining and relatable way. With the exceptional talent on board and the expertise of our CreativeWorks team, we are looking forward to presenting a show that will appeal to our viewers.”