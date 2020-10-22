Ancient rivalry and international recognitions fire up Hero ISL as they get ready for kickoff

After the high impact comeback made by IPL during this pandemic ridden year, all eyes are now on India's foremost football league Hero ISL. Since its inception in 2014, where on one side the league has contributed a massive share in growing and strengthening the love for the game, on the other, it offers the budding talents a global-matched platform to showcase their skills. With the league gearing up to kick-off soon, social media platforms have already started building up on the anticipation. Over the years Hero ISL has constantly moved closer towards a world-class grandeur and today is counted amongst one of the top football leagues in Asia. For the last 6 seasons, the league has constantly recorded a spike in - growth and glory.

The updates of the upcoming season have already got the internet buzzing with all kinds of chatter. From topics ranging from player/coach signings for the new season to recollecting memories from old games, the buzz on social media has definitely started building momentum. This chatter on the internet gives us a glimpse into the anticipation of fans for the upcoming season, their excitement to see their favourite player play and experience the rivalry of their teams.