How brands with limited outlays can leverage the IPL

With all these brands having set an example, we can sufficiently conclude that IPL has proven to be an effective platform even for those advertisers who are looking to invest partially/methodically in it. The results speaking for itself and the associated brands having achieved their marketing objectives efficiently using the variety of approaches available, it proudly showcases the potential that the tournament holds for smaller advertisers. To sum things up, it can be said that IPL has something to offer for everybody, it is up to the advertiser and agencies to get their think tanks running and plan the limited outlay such that it delivers optimum output for their brand.