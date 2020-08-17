IPL: The surest bet for marketers in an uncertain environment

Another interesting or rather co-incident happening is the event being enveloped with the festive season; making the package more fruitful and ensuring a bang for a buck. Narayan says, “What is unique is the IPL falling into the core festive time. During festive time i.e September to November, the advertising spend increases. Also, since April onwards, the business has been pretty slow for brands. Hence, brands will be aggressively looking out to meet revenue targets. And with the scale that IPL offers, marketers will be looking at reaching out to their TG through the sporting event. Also, the timing is right, and mixing it with the high audience sentiment, brands are going to spend higher to make their presence felt loud and clear.”