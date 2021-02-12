TV and IPL enables revival of the advertising economy in a pandemic struck India

“With the economy opening up, advertising money is going to start flowing into the system and television gives you the biggest reach even today. There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that television is the number one platform or number one medium as far as reaching masses is concerned. When we talk about IPL, it is a marquee property, you have 60 high-intensity matches and the best and biggest players coming in. So IPL is always going to be a platform that helps you to reach the maximum number of people at a very high frequency. This also gives you scalability and reach which no other platform or no other property gives you in a 5-6 weeks period. IPL and TV are a lethal combination and it works well, says Mehta.