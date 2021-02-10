“We wanted to take MPL to the masses…and the IPL can help any brand become a household name”: Abhishek Madhavan

The IPL 2020 presented itself as a multi-pronged opportunity: First, live Cricket with the superstars of the game was returning after a sizeable gap; second, with no in-person attendance in stadiums, viewership was bound to break records and we saw it happen.

We wanted to take MPL to the masses and bolster our standing as India’s biggest esports and mobile gaming platform and the IPL can help any brand become a household name. We also used our IPL brand campaigns to promote new features on the MPL platform.