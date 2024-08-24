79% of Indians prefer smaller portions of indulgent snacks over big servings of low-fat alternatives: Mondelez

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The latest ‘State of Snacking’ report has interesting revelations on snacking.
In the latest State of Snacking report, Mondelez says 79% of Indians preferred smaller portions of indulgent snacks over big servings of low-fat alternatives.
It is an eyebrow-raising statement because there is a trend of deinfluencing against high levels of sugar in sweets and snacks from the likes of Foorpharmer aka Revant Himatsingka whose claim to fame was through a tiff with malt beverage Cadbury Bournvita that Mondelez owns.
In its fifth year, State of Snacking is a global consumer trends study from Mondelez examining insights on how consumers make snacking decisions.
Here are the India highlights from the 2023 version:
97% of Indian consumers embrace snacking as a daily routine. Millennials (79%) and Gen Z (71%) seek solace and distraction in these moments.
Mindful indulgence emerges as a key trend with 82% of Indian consumers savouring their snacks more when consumed mindfully.
The report also highlights an overwhelming demand (89%) for snacking during special moments or specific times of the day, indicating the emotional significance and ritualistic nature of snack consumption.
71% of Indian consumers would opt to give up social media for a month rather than bid farewell to chocolate.
80% of Indians agree, that savouring chocolate is like taking a mini vacation for their senses.
In a release, Nitin Saini, vice president, marketing, Mondelez India, said, “What’s truly intriguing is consumers are seeking snacks that align with their values and offer delightful experiences, savouring snacks that are consumed mindfully with controlled portions but without compromise on the taste."
"As we witness this cultural shift towards more purposeful snacking, Mondelez India is dedicated to innovating the portfolio to meet these evolving preferences. We’re excited to continue our journey of snacking innovation, creating memorable experiences with every bite.”
Additional findings from the 2023 State of Snacking report include:
Snack Curation and Adventurous Tastes
India’s snack enthusiasts are on a quest for novelty, with 85% emphasising the importance of flavour and texture combinations.
Over 8 in 10 Indian consumers (81%) eagerly anticipate trying new snacks, with 78% identifying themselves as “snack adventurers.”
Digital Avenues
Digital avenues play a crucial role in snack discovery, with 84% of consumers turning to platforms like Instagram for inspiration.
Online research is prevalent, especially among Millennials (93%) and social media captivates 84% of users.
Mindful Indulgence and Well-being
An overwhelming 82% report making conscious decisions, utilising snacks to align with fitness goals (86%), boosting energy (82%), and uplifting mood (84%).
Portion control emerges as a cornerstone of mindful indulgence, with 80% of Indian consumers seeking portion-controlled snacks.