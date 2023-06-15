Amazon officially announced lite version of its Prime membership in India

The annual subscription of prime lite membership will cost around Rs 999 annually.
Amazon has officially announced to launch a new subscription plan Prime Lite, which is priced at Rs 999 yearly. This would be a lite version of the regular Prime membership.
In this plan, a customer will get free delivery on selected orders and limited access to Prime Video. The Prime Lite membership will offer the same two-day delivery while the free one-day delivery will be accessible to only regular Prime membership user. Prime Lite users who wish to receive morning delivery on eligible products can pay an additional Rs 175 per order. Similarly, the Prime lite plan includes free no-rush shipping to eligible addresses with Rs 25 cashback per order.
Prime Lite users can access Prime video only on two devices simultaneously, and the resolution is limited to HD quality. The lite membership will not include Amazon Music, Prime Reading, Prime Gaming, and Prime Advantage Benefits.
The Amazon Prime Lite membership is Rs 500 cheaper than the regular Amazon Prime membership which costs around Rs 1499 annually.
In Jan, afaqs! reported which will cost Rs 999 per year. Amazon launched the Prime membership program in 2016 in India at an inaugural fee of Rs 499 a year. It was increased to Rs 999 a year and then in 2021, it was made to Rs 1,499.
In May, afaqs! reported that Amazon has begun streaming ad-supported mini TV content available on desktop and Fire TV. With this, Prime Video subscribers will see an ‘ad-supported’ content carousel that will host the content from the best mini TV content.