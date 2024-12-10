Amazon tests 15-min quick commerce service in India

Amazon has started piloting a quick commerce service in India, promising grocery and essential deliveries within 15 minutes. The move positions the U.S. tech giant against competitors like Zepto, Instamart, and Blinkit in the country’s fast-growing quick commerce market, as mentioned in a report by TechCrunch.

According to media reports, Samir Kumar, new country manager of Amazon, disclosed this during a media briefing at Amazon's Smbhav summit.

Amazon announced that it is starting the pilot phase in Bengaluru. This marks the first significant initiative under Kumar's leadership, who succeeded former head Manish Tiwary just two months ago.

Although the name of the new service hasn’t been officially confirmed, indications from the briefing suggest it might be called Amazon Tez. The pilot is expected to roll out later this month, marking its debut before the end of 2024.

“Our strategy has always focused on ‘Selection, Value and Convenience’ and our vision is to build a large profitable business in India,” said Samir Kumar, the new country manager of Amazon India, in a statement.

Kumar further mentioned, “So, while we focus on implementing our strategy to offer the largest selection at fastest speeds and greatest value to customers in every single pin-code across the country, we are excited to start a pilot to give our customers a choice to get their everyday essentials in 15 min or less.”

Several companies are exploring quick commerce as a potential growth avenue. Leading fashion e-commerce platform Myntra initiated its quick commerce pilot in Bengaluru last week.