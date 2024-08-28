Amazon India to launch quick commerce service in early 2025

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
“The action in quick commerce just can’t be ignored anymore,” a person aware of the matter told ET.
US ecommerce giant Amazon plans to launch a quick commerce service in India, likely in the first quarter of next year, reports the Economic Times (ET).
It has entrusted the responsibility of shaping its quick commerce strategy to a senior executive on the leadership team. “The action in quick commerce just can’t be ignored anymore,” said a person aware of the matter.
As per people who spoke to ET, Nishant Sardana, who was heading the PC, audio, camera and large appliances business at Amazon India, has been given the mandate of the quick commerce business.
Former Cloudtail chief executive Ranjit Babu, who was heading the wireless and home entertainment businesses at Amazon India, will now manage consumer electronics, large appliances and wireless and other verticals.
Flipkart, Amazon India’s main rival in the e-commerce space, recently launched its Q-comm offering, ‘Minutes’. The leading players in India's quick commerce space are Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit, and BigBasket.
“The work (on a quick commerce vertical) has been in motion for some time, but now, there is clarity and a timeline,” said the executive cited above.
Approvals from headquarters will be required, as Amazon has not launched a quick service globally, and its India head, Manish Tiwary, is serving his notice period, the first person added.
The report also said Amazon’s talks continue to buy a stake in food delivery app Swiggy, especially Instamart, the app’s quick commerce vertical.