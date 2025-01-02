Beyond quick commerce: Blinkit introduces ambulance service with 10-minute response time

Calling an ambulance in India has often been a challenge, highlighting a critical gap in emergency response services. A scene from the movie 3 Idiots poignantly underscores this issue, contrasting the guaranteed 30-minute delivery of pizza with the uncertainty surrounding ambulance arrivals.

Addressing this concern, Blinkit, a leading quick commerce platform, has launched an ambulance service with a commitment to a swift 10-minute response time.

Blinkit’s ambulance service officially began operations in Gurugram on January 2, 2025, with five ambulances on the road.

Users in Gurugram can now book a Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulance directly through the Blinkit app. Albinder Dhindsa, the founder of Blinkit, shared the announcement on LinkedIn, stating that the service will expand to other major cities over the next two years.

The ambulances are equipped with essential life-saving tools such as oxygen cylinders, Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs), stretchers, monitors, suction machines, and emergency medicines. Each vehicle is staffed with a trained paramedic, an assistant, and a professional driver to ensure efficient and high-quality care during emergencies.

Dhindsa emphasised that this initiative is not aimed at generating profits but is designed to be affordable and accessible, underscoring Blinkit’s commitment to addressing critical gaps in emergency healthcare services.



Blinkit has been consistently innovating in new categories. In 2022, it introduced doorstep delivery of printouts within minutes. Since then, the company has expanded its offerings, venturing into a variety of categories including iPhone 15, PlayStation, Atomberg fans, Lenskart glasses, and more.