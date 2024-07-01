FSSAI cancels manufacturing licences of 111 spice producers: Report

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The majority of the canceled licences belong to small spice makers from Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has revoked the manufacturing licences of 111 spice producers over the past month, instructing them to halt production immediately, as reported by Mint.
FSSAI has taken action after finding that recent spice samples from India contained ethylene oxide levels exceeding permissible limits in some overseas markets. The regulator has already canceled the licences of 111 spice manufacturers, with the possibility of more cancellations as it continues testing 4,000 samples nationwide. These samples include products from well-known brands such as Everest, MDH, Catch, and Badshah, among others.
"So far, the food regulatory body has tested 2,200 samples; out of those, 111 spice makers couldn't match the basic standard quality of product. The licence of such spice manufacturers has been already scrapped with immediate effect and production has been stopped," an official told Mint on condition of anonymity.
The person further added, "Currently, the testing centres under FSSAI are less in number and hence it is taking time to come up with the list of companies whose licenses need to be cancelled. The process of testing is still going on and the body is keeping an eye on the rest of the manufacturers as well."
According to the officials, the majority of the canceled licences belong to small spice makers from Kerala and Tamil Nadu, with companies from Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh also under scrutiny. Most of these 111 companies are small-scale and could not be contacted as they lack official websites, contact numbers, or email IDs.
Earlier this year, renowned Indian spice makers such as MDH and Everest came under scrutiny in overseas markets, including the US, Hong Kong, and Singapore, due to quality concerns.