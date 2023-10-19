Hindustan Unilever registers more than 60% YoY surge in ad spends for Q2FY24

The brand’s ad spends for quarter ending September 30th stood at Rs 1720 crore, compared to Rs 1041 crore for the same quarter last year.
Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has released its unaudited financial report for the second quarter ending September 30. The brand’s total advertising and promotional spends for the quarter stood at Rs 1720 crore, a surge of 60% over the same period last year.
The cumulative advertising outlay for the six months ending September 30 stood at Rs 3,201 crore.
Financially, HUL reported a 4% year-on-year increase in its standalone net profit for Q2FY24, amounting to ₹2,717 crore. This achievement surpasses the previous year's profit of ₹2,616 crore for the same period, reflecting a growth of 10%.
HUL’s total revenue from operations rose by 3.6% to ₹15,276 crore from ₹14,751 crore, year-on-year. Additionally, the company revealed its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin of 24.6% for the quarter ending September, marking a substantial increase of 130 basis points from the previous year.
The EBITDA for Q2FY24 stood at ₹3,694 crore, reflecting a significant 9% growth compared to the same period last year.