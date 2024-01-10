How brands are crafting strategies in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration

With the city expected to draw a surge of pilgrims, brands across categories looks to capitalise.
As Ayodhya prepares for the inauguration of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on January 22, 2024, numerous brands across categories are eager to leverage this event.
With the city expected to draw a surge of visitors, retail brands like Zudio, Westside, Pantaloons and many more plan to capitalise on Ayodhya's potential as a thriving tourist and pilgrimage hub.
In November 2023, Cantabil, an online apparel retailer, opened its 500th store in India in Ayodhya, while last week Kalyan Jewellers also inaugurated its 250th store in the city.
According to a report by India Retailing, the city is also attracting the attention of major retail players like Zudio, Westside, and Pantaloons.
From a quick service restaurant (QSR) standpoint, Starbucks, and Domino’s Pizza are already considering opening their outlets in the city, as per the report. Additionally, Burger Singh has launched a QSR in Ayodhya nine months ago.
The city has also witnessed significant infrastructural developments, such as the opening of the Ayodhya Airport. According to a report by Moneycontrol, Agoda, an online travelling platform experienced a threefold increase in searches for the city on its platform.
The payment company Paytm also signed an MoU with Ayodha municipal corporation to enable seamless mobile payments in the city through QR codes, Soundbox and card machines.
In response to the growing opportunities, Radisson Hotel Group announced the opening of Park Inn by Radisson in Ayodhya.
The report by India Retailing highlighted that mall developers are also scouting for land to build malls in the city, as in the coming years it can become a huge travel destination.
Multiplexes are also gearing up. In Sept 2023 Dhishoom Cinemas also opened their two-screen multiplex in Ayodha.
According to PTI, the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodha will get investments of over Rs 15,700 crore consisting of the redeveloped railway station, development projects, food plazas, and more.
The inauguration ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other celebrities, athletes, film stars, industrialists and spiritual leaders.