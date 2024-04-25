HUL rebrands 'health food drinks' as 'functional nutrition drinks'

Rohit Jawa, CEO and MD of HUL, emphasised that Horlicks and Boost contain the least amount of added sugar compared to other brands. The management clarified that HUL's adult nutrition range is sugar-free, while products aimed at children contain some sugar, aligning with both local and Unilever standards to enhance palatability. As per the management, the 'functional nutrition drinks' category addresses community needs by providing protein and micronutrients.