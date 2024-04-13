Govt orders e-commerce platforms to remove Bournvita from 'Health drinks'

In April last year, social media influencer Revant Himatsingka, known as Foodpharmer, shared a video discussing Bournvita, a malt drink, alleging miscommunication regarding its nutritional content. He claimed it contained sugar, cocoa solids, color 150 degrees C (which he suggested could cause cancer), an emulsifier, and liquid glucose. Following a statement from the brand clarifying the product's nutritional value and a legal notice, Himatsingka removed the video and apologised to the brand.