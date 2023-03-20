Max Protein ropes in Kartik Aaryan as its brand ambassador

The brand envisions to build a stronger connection with its target audience.
Max Protein, a protein-snacking brand has roped in superstar Kartik Aaryan as their brand ambassador. By leveraging Kartik Aaryan’s popularity and fan base, Max Protein envisions to augment its brand image and build a stronger connection with its target audience, which typically includes the younger generation.
An exciting campaign will soon be launched focusing on educating consumers about the importance of incorporating protein into one’s diet and promoting Max Protein's protein-rich snacks as a healthy snacking option under the concept of ‘Protein Police’. The association with the star will enhance the brand’s visibility and market value.
Expressing his zeal for being the face of the brand, Aaryan says, “As a fitness aficionado, I believe that adequate protein intake plays a crucial role in living a healthy lifestyle, which should ideally be a necessity rather than a choice. I am pleased to come onboard with Max Protein to endorse and further boost the idea of healthy yet tasty protein bars and cookies.”
Vijay Uttarwar, CEO at Naturell India Pvt Ltd, comments, “In the highly competitive snacking market, association with a popular celebrity like Kartik Aaryan will maximize the reach for the Max Protein brand. This will help the brand to stand out in the market and attract more customers. Our brand aims to cater to the younger generation who are looking for convenient and healthy snacking options. Thus, the credibility and trust factor of Kartik Aaryan will help to further cement Max Protein’s name in the market by reaching out to our key audience.”
In addition to the above, Max Protein also plans to launch limited edition products featuring Aaryan's image to create buzz and drive sales.