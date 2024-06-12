MDH and Everest, among other spices, have been deemed unfit for consumption in Rajasthan: TOI

Letters have been sent to the food safety commissioners of Haryana and Gujarat, where MDH, Everest, and Gajanand have their manufacturing units, requesting necessary action. Iqbal Khan, the food safety commissioner, has ordered the chief medical and health officers to confiscate impacted shipments of spices from the mentioned brands, producers, sellers, and suppliers. Instructions have also been given to gather samples of additional spices and spice powders from these same brands.