Mumbai Indians launch its 2023 season collection on ‘MI Shop’

Mumbai Indians have been at the forefront of building a strong association with its paltan (fans) through a wide array of merchandise, and MI Shop its online fan merchandising store, provides easy access to a range of authentic and affordable fan gear from leading brands. Ahead of WPL & IPL, MI Shop announced the launch of its official season fan merchandise.
The shop will offer a wide array of merchandise that includes official match jerseys, fan t-shirts, apparel, jackets, joggers, caps, masks, footwear, backpacks, gaming chairs, lifestyle accessories, and cricket gear and much more through the season. The fan gear will cover a wide variety of ranges, designs and styles, creating something for every type of fan to proudly flaunt their fandom. MI will work with around 10 licensing partners including global and Indian partners to cater and deliver to the requirements of the paltan.
An MI Spokesperson said, “We are happy to launch our season fan merchandise with some of the biggest sports partners in India and across the globe. Fan experience is at core of MI, and by giving them multiple touch points to connect with us, directly, helping bring them closer to their favorite team. MI Shop launched last year, with the goal to provide a platform for our fans to own their preferred merchandise and give them multiple options to choose from”
MI shop’s partnership family will include international brands such as Celio, New Era, Cybeart and local powerhouses such as Suditi Sports and Fancode who will provide premium quality MI apparel and merchandise, as well as new age brands such as Plaeto and Chupps who have created a MI footwear range. The PlayR range has MI cricket equipment, EUME expands the merchandise line with its premium MI backpacks and MI umbrellas, and through DudeME, MI will have the ability to bring to market in a short space of time, designs that are currently trending basis the season.
The global growth of the MI, coupled with marquee players now playing across the expanded One Family – MI Cape Town, MI Emirates and Women’s team of Mumbai Indians, fans across demographics and geographies are looking towards owning MI range.
MI Shop is a one stop shop for all things MI- Merchandise. It helps fans to buy the entire MI range from a single digital destination and also integrates with various other programs such as ticketing and MI membership to provide a seamless experience of merchandise buying.