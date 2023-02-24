Mumbai Indians launch its 2023 season collection on ‘MI Shop’

MI shop’s partnership family will include international brands such as Celio, New Era, Cybeart and local powerhouses such as Suditi Sports and Fancode who will provide premium quality MI apparel and merchandise, as well as new age brands such as Plaeto and Chupps who have created a MI footwear range. The PlayR range has MI cricket equipment, EUME expands the merchandise line with its premium MI backpacks and MI umbrellas, and through DudeME, MI will have the ability to bring to market in a short space of time, designs that are currently trending basis the season.