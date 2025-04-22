PhonePe’s Pincode app rolls out 24x7 medicine delivery in three cities

PhonePe has expanded its ecommerce arm, Pincode, by launching a 10-minute medicine delivery service in Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru, as reported by Business Standard. Pincode is taking a different route in online medicine delivery by partnering directly with local pharmacies instead of relying on dark stores. This model aims to speed up delivery times while also helping small medical retailers expand their reach in the digital space.

Additionally, customers using the Pincode app who don’t have a prescription can still place medicine orders by choosing the ‘no prescription’ option at checkout. After the order is placed, a certified doctor reaches out for a free teleconsultation. If required, a digital prescription is issued in accordance with telemedicine regulations, making the process both compliant and user-friendly.

Unlike traditional online pharmacies, the Pincode app follows a hyperlocal model by sourcing medicines directly from local chemists. It also distinguishes itself by offering 24/7 access, free medical consultations, and exclusive tie-ups with neighbourhood pharmacies—making it the only platform combining all these services under one roof.

As mentioned in the report, the service caters to urgent needs, including OTC, emergency, and chronic care medications, while supporting local pharmacies. Prices remain competitive, as the platform passes on discounts from partner stores directly to customers with no additional delivery charges.