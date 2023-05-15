Starbucks, Cadbury’s and KFC top Kantar’s Creative Effectiveness Awards

Winning ads reveal the themes powering effective creative



Link, Kantar’s validated ad testing solution determines each ad’s ability to contribute to brand equity and drive sales. In 2022, five themes set apart the most effective ads:

1. Emotion – Many of the award winners use powerful storytelling and music to engage consumers and be more memorable.

2. Escapism – The ongoing challenges and crises of recent years have led to a search for other realities and a sense of escapism. We have seen ads digging into nostalgia and others flying into the future.

3. Humour – Ads are bringing light relief, helping people to forget their troubles and providing a distraction.

4. Simplicity - In a world of ever-evolving technology, some simply go down a refreshing and straightforward route of clear, easy, direct messaging.

5. Better world – Some of the winners continue a rising trend in advertising that is working towards a better world for all, featuring genuine and positive social and environmental responsibility messages.