Virat Kohli shares sleep health tip in his first campaign for Duroflex

Speaking about his first campaign for Duroflex, Kohli says, "When we talk about health and fitness, the most important thing about which the conversations are yet happen is, it’s not just about what you do in gym and how well you train; It's always about the lifestyle. The key topic when it comes to lifestyle is sleep. It is important to get a healthy eight hours of sleep for your body to respond to the training and a good diet. I sleep really well and I sleep for long periods so it helps me recover, and it is the most important aspect of physical health as well as mental health.”