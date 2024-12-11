Zepto to launch separate app for its 10-minute Cafe delivery service

Zepto, the quick commerce company, is set to launch a dedicated app for Zepto Cafe, its 10-minute food delivery service, next week, according to co-founder and CEO Aadit Palicha's announcement on social media.

Advertisment

In a LinkedIn post, Palicha said Zepto Cafe is scaling fast. “Cafe is scaling rapidly: we're launching 100+ cafes a month and already clocking 30,000 orders per day,” he wrote.

Earlier this year, Zepto highlighted that Cafe is a crucial part of its business, already achieving an annualised revenue run rate (ARR) of Rs 160 crore, with projections to reach Rs 1,000 crore in ARR by 2026.

Known for its 10-minute delivery service in India, Zepto offically annouced the nationwide launch of Zepto Cafe in November 2024.

Palicha highlighted the significance of speed-to-market and iterative development. He noted that the initial release of the app might function as a minimal viable product (MVP) rather than a fully refined version. The company is currently launching over 100 new cafés monthly and has achieved a milestone of approximately 30,000 daily orders.

Yesterday, media reports declared that Zepto's CHRO Martin Dinesh Gomez has resigned. Palicha will oversee select HR duties, while Chandan Mendiratta, the chief brand officer and newly appointed chief culture officer, will handle other HR functions.