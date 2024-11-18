Zepto Café rolls out nationwide

Zepto, known for its 10-minute delivery service in India, is expanding its offerings with the nationwide launch of Zepto Café. The brand will now deliver food and beverages, including snacks, coffee, and chai, in 10 minutes. With strong customer demand, The service combines traditional flavors with technology to offer a quick and convenient café experience at customers' doorsteps.

Aadit Palicha, CEO of Zepto, believes Zepto Café will usher in a new phase in Indian Quick Commerce. “We have cracked 10-minute delivery with high quality food preparation processes, which is why we are seeing strong customer love. Over the past year, our team has meticulously researched and sourced state-of-the-art equipment for our Cafés, including coffee machines that employ handcrafted brewing techniques. This ensures every cup of coffee and every dish meets the highest standards of quality and consistency—on par with the finest offline café chains in India.”

“With Zepto Café, we’ve combined India’s favourite snacks and beverages with our 10-minute delivery model to create a service that resonates deeply with our customers. The response has been phenomenal, with Zepto Café now achieving an Annual Run Rate (ARR) GMV of ₹160 crore with just 15% of our expanding dark store network with proven unit economics. As we expand into new cities and launch 100+ new cafés every month, we are on track to achieve ARR of Rs 1,000 crore by the next fiscal year,” he added.

Zepto Café offers a wide menu of over 148 items, ranging from freshly brewed chai and coffee to all-day breakfast options, pastries, and savoury snacks, catering to diverse tastes and preferences.