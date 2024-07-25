Zomato delivery partner's response to a girl's delivery experiment wins hearts

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The Zomato delivery boy gave up a Rs 500 reward, suggesting it go to the Swiggy delivery person instead.
In a recent viral video, a girl conducted a fun experiment by ordering food from both Zomato and Swiggy to see which delivery service would arrive first. Surprisingly, both delivery partners reached her location at nearly the same time, with the Zomato delivery person winning by just a few seconds.
After explaining her experiment to the Zomato delivery partner, she offered him Rs 500 as a reward for his prompt service. However, he declined the offer, suggesting that he might have been closer by chance and proposing that she give the money to the Swiggy delivery partner instead.
When the girl insisted on rewarding him, the Zomato delivery partner humbly said, "I am just a bachelor, but maybe he is a family man," and encouraged her to give the reward to the other delivery person.
This kind gesture has garnered widespread appreciation online. Zomato’s marketing head, Sahibjeet Singh Sawhney, shared the video on LinkedIn, writing, "Love our delivery partner community." His gesture highlighted that humanity transcends the Zomato vs. Swiggy competition, as he happily offered his reward to the other delivery person.
One user commented, "This act of kindness by the Zomato Rider reminded me of my own gestures towards delivery people when they bring something to my doorstep." Another added, "This guy was really so kind. His thought process was endearing."