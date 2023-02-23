Amazon introduces a new male voice option for Alexa’s responses

Amazon is celebrating Alexa's fifth anniversary this year.
As Amazon’s Alexa completes five years in India, Amazon announced that millions of customers across India have purchased Echo devices. Customers make requests in English, Hindi and Hinglish – for music, stories, jokes, news, information, recipes, alarms, reminders, smart home control, bill payments and more. In 2022, requests to Alexa on Echo Smart speakers, Amazon Shopping App, Fire TV and many Alexa-enabled devices by other brands increased by 37% vs 2021 - making it a household name across the country. Maximum new customers started their Alexa journey on the Amazon Shopping App (Android only) - leading to over 55% increase in monthly active users YoY.
To celebrate fifth anniversary of Alexa, Amazon will be announcing offers on best-selling Alexa devices that include Echo smart speakers and Fire TV devices from 2nd - 4th March 2023.
“It is humbling to see many Indian users enjoy interacting with Alexa as part of their daily routine. Over the past five years, our aim has been to build Alexa from India and for India, and I truly believe that our journey is synonymous to the evolution of ambient computing in the country. As we look ahead, our focus remains on bringing to life newer voice, touch, motion and vision-enabled experiences for consuming entertainment, completing tasks, and accessing information”, said Dilip R.S., country manager for Alexa, Amazon India.
Alexa usage in India continues to increase
From Jan-Dec 2022, requests to Alexa for music increased by almost 53%, with customers streaming songs through providers such as Amazon Prime Music, Spotify, JioSaavn and Apple Music. Customers placed 600% more requests on Alexa-enabled Fire TV devices searching and controlling play back of their favourite content. They enjoyed making hands-free bill payments with Alexa on Echo devices, transactions increased by 102%. Requests to Alexa for controlling smart home appliances increased by 515%. Customers’ love for interacting with Alexa is reflected in the questions such as “Alexa, how are you” (31,680-times per day), and “Alexa, I love you” (21,600-times per day), an increase of 214% and 275% respectively.
Listen to Alexa's responses in a new voice
For the first-time, Indian users will be able to switch between Alexa’s original voice and a new masculine sounding voice. The new voice can respond in both English and Hindi languages. Users can change Alexa’s voice by saying “Alexa, change your voice” on the Echo device or from the Alexa app by going to individual device setting and selecting Alexa’s voice. Customers can use any of the wake words including Alexa, Echo, Computer and Amazon to ask questions in English, Hindi and Hinglish. To hear samples of the new voice option, click here.