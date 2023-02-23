Amazon introduces a new male voice option for Alexa’s responses

Listen to Alexa's responses in a new voice

For the first-time, Indian users will be able to switch between Alexa’s original voice and a new masculine sounding voice. The new voice can respond in both English and Hindi languages. Users can change Alexa’s voice by saying “Alexa, change your voice” on the Echo device or from the Alexa app by going to individual device setting and selecting Alexa’s voice. Customers can use any of the wake words including Alexa, Echo, Computer and Amazon to ask questions in English, Hindi and Hinglish. To hear samples of the new voice option, click here.