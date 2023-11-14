Amazon to run shopping ads on Snap: Reuters report

It follows the e-commerce giant’s deal with Meta which will let users shop directly from Amazon ads without leaving their social media apps.
Snap users in the United States can now shop for some Amazon products directly from the social media app reports Reuters.
The tie-up, as per the report, will allow customers to shop directly from Amazon ads on Snapchat and check out without leaving the app.
Potential buyers would also be able to see real-time pricing, Prime eligibility, delivery estimates and product details on select Amazon product ads in Snapchat, it added.
It follows the e-commerce giant’s deal with Meta allowing the shopping company’s customers to link their Facebook and Instagram accounts to Meta allowing them to shop directly from the social media apps.
“For the first time, customers will be able to shop Amazon’s Facebook and Instagram ads and check out with Amazon without leaving the social media apps,” an Amazon spokesperson, Callie Jernigan, confirmed in a statement to TechCrunch.
“Customers in the U.S. will see real-time pricing, Prime eligibility, delivery estimates, and product details on select Amazon product ads in Facebook and Instagram as part of the new experience,” she said.
This in-app shopping feature, as highlighted by Amazon, is exclusive to selected products advertised on Facebook or Instagram, either by Amazon itself or by independent sellers on Amazon's storefront.
