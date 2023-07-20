Apple tests its own AI chatbot 'Apple GPT'

‘Apple GPT’, Apple’s own AI-powered chatbot is built upon Apple’s Ajax framework.
Apple is testing its own AI chatbot in a bid to take on other players such as ChatGPT, and Google’s Bard. The company is yet to announce the release date for the tech, as per Bloomberg report.
Apple’s AI tech uses its own language model called ‘Ajax’, a framework built on top of Google Jax. The company already leverages AI for various purposes such as Apple Photos, texting, and the virtual reality gig Vision Pro. A dedicated chatbot is essentially an effort to compete with global players.
As per the report, the AI chatbot is currently being employed for product prototyping. While the company has not decided on a roadmap to market the tools as of now, the generative AI could be set to compete with other players next year.