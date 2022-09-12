Are virtual influencers a fad in India?

“The idea is new for the Indian market at the moment. Right now, it’s more in the stage of something that’s available, rather than something that’s accepted. The whole idea of an influencer is that you follow a certain person, because you resonate with their personality and interest. It works because there is a connection that is developed largely due to the fact that the audience relates to the influencer,” says Ramya Ramachandran, Founder and CEO, Whoppl.